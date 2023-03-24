Police are investigating a drug-related vehicle burglary in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On March 22 at about 12:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in progress in the 17600 block of Wabash Avenue.
Prior to officers arriving, a witness said the suspects had stolen numerous items from the victim's vehicle and fled in another vehicle.
Officers arrived and found hundreds of thousands of M30 pills lying next to the victim's vehicle, which was broken into.
Detectives took over the case and are currently following up on leads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.