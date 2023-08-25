After reports were made to police regarding a possible student carrying a firearm at a school in Fontana, the situation was confirmed to be a false alarm, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place on Aug. 25 at about 8:20 a.m., when police responded to Citrus High School, initiating a lockdown of the school campus as a precautionary measure while a thorough check was conducted.
The Fontana P.D. received additional information indicating that a school in a different city had also received shooting threats. However, no suspects have been found.
"Students and staff are not in danger, and there is no ongoing threat. Officers will remain in the area to ensure our students' safety," the P.D. said in a news release.
