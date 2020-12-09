Police are investigating a shooting incident which took place in northwestern Fontana on Dec. 7.
At about 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 14000 block of Bancroft Court after receiving reports of gunshots being fired and people fleeing the vicinity.
When officers arrived, they located spent shell cases and small amounts of blood in the area, said Officer Kevin Anderson of the Fontana Police Department.
No victims have been identified or located at this time, Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.