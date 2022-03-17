Two dozen people were issued citations during a commercial vehicle checkpoint in southwestern Fontana on March 16, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The P.D.’s Traffic Unit, along with the California Highway Patrol, conducted the operation in the 14000 block of Valley Boulevard.
As a result of this enforcement effort, officers conducted 33 inspections and issued 24 citations.
Two vehicles were towed during the event.
“These types of operations are conducted throughout the year to insure the safety of the public,” the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
