The Fontana Police Department held a crosswalk "sting" at two locations in the city on Sept. 16 in order to reinforce the importance of safety for pedestrians and drivers.
The operation took place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the intersections of Merrill and Nuevo avenues (near Chaffey College) and Randall and Pepper avenues (near Randall Pepper Elementary School).
During the operation, 26 citations were issued. Three vehicles were towed because they were driven by unlicensed drivers.
There was also one arrest for a misdemeanor warrant, according to Fontana Officer Richard Guerrero.
