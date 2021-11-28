Fontana has sometimes been plagued by street racing, and another one of those incidents took place in the early morning hours of Nov. 27.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Santa Ana and Poplar avenues in the southern area of the city at about midnight after receiving a report of more than 100 vehicles street racing, police said.
Numerous citations were issued, but no arrests were made.
----- THEN at about 2:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Sultana Avenue in reference to a report of a car club shutting down the street. Officers arrived almost immediately to find heavy traffic but no one blocking the roadway, police said.
Officers stood by while vehicles cleared the area. No citations were given and no arrests were made during this incident.
