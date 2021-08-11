A police officer suffered minor injuries in a traffic collision in northern Fontana on Aug. 10, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 5:55 p.m., the officer was traveling eastbound on Baseline Avenue, approaching Orlando. The officer's vehicle collided with a vehicle in the intersection, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
The police vehicle sustained moderate damage and the officer was taken to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.