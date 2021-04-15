A police pursuit which started in Ontario ended in Fontana on April 13, and two female suspects were arrested but a third suspect escaped capture, according to the Ontario Police Department.
Ontario officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle at 6:51 p.m., but the vehicle (which was later confirmed to be stolen) sped away and eventually went on the eastbound Interstate 10 Freeway.
The driver exited the freeway at Citrus Avenue in Fontana and stopped the vehicle near a gas station and a car dealership on Valley Boulevard.
The three suspects got out of the car and tried to evade police on foot. After a lengthy search of the area, the driver managed to get away, but the two female suspects were found and were arrested for having outstanding warrants, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.