Police are looking for a man who crashed his car into an unoccupied vehicle and then ran away, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On the night of June 26, witnesses saw a blue 2001 Toyota Celica collide into an unoccupied car in the 17200 block of Marygold Avenue, Officer Rich Guerrero said.
"The driver was seen running away from the vehicle and hopping fences in the area," Guerrero said.
Officers were unable to locate the driver on the night of the collision and the investigation is ongoing, Guerrero said.
