Police were searching for a man who robbed a beauty supply store in Fontana on Oct. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 8:36 p.m., officers responded to the store in the 17100 block of Foothill Boulevard after the clerk called to report that a man entered the store, simulated a weapon in his waistband, and demanded money. The suspect robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot toward Mango Avenue.
The suspect was described as being about 25-28 years old, chubby, with close-cut black hair, a black T-shirt and pants, and a black backpack. He may possibly be a transient, police said.
“Detectives have video from the store and are following up on leads to identify the suspect,” said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
About a half hour after the incident, police made an arrest a short distance away at the Walmart store in the 17200 block of Foothill. However, that suspect was arrested for being in possession of drug paraphernalia and was not related to the robbery call, Romero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.