Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle which injured a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run incident, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Sept. 20 at about 5:57 p.m., a 59-year-old man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was stopped in the northbound lanes of Citrus Avenue for a red light at Curtis Avenue in northern Fontana.
An unknown subject driving a dark grey Lexus rear-ended the motorcycle and then fled the scene northbound and then westbound onto Muirfield Lane.
A witness attempted to follow the suspect vehicle into the Sierra Lakes community, but the driver was driving recklessly and running stop signs and so the witness could not keep up, police said.
The suspect vehicle has front end damage to the right side fog lamp area of the car. The suspect vehicle is most likely a Lexus IS 250 year 2005-2010, police said.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Persons are urged to contact Officer K. Ryn kryn@fontana.org if they have any information related to this investigation (Report# 20-11662).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.