Police are looking for the suspect who committed an armed robbery at a store in Fontana on Aug. 9.
Officers responded to a call from the victim, who had locked herself in the freezer, after the robbery had occurred at 8:49 p.m. at the AM/PM at 7325 Sierra Avenue, according to the Fontana Police Department.
An unknown suspect had entered the store and demanded the money from the cash register while he brandished a gun at the cashier. The victim complied and the suspect left the area on foot.
The suspect, described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall, was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black face mask, and black and white shoes. The weapon was described as a black semi-automatic gun with a pink magazine.
Officers were able to view video footage but the manager was unable to download it. The video will be collected at a later time, said Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
