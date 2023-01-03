Police are looking for a suspect who shot at storefront windows of three Fontana businesses with what appeared to be a pellet gun on Dec. 31, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The three restaurants that were victimized along Sierra Avenue were:
• Doña Timos Mexican Grill, 8836 Sierra
• Baker’s Drive-Thru, 8882 Sierra
• Star Crab, 9860 Sierra
Detectives have been reviewing cameras from businesses in the area for any leads, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.