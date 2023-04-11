A man was shot and wounded during an incident in Fontana on April 10, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 6:12 p.m., police received a call of shots fired in the area of Arrow Boulevard and Locust Avenue in the eastern area of the city, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim with a wound to his leg. Further investigation revealed the wound was the result of a BB from a pellet gun.
The victim declined medical attention from San Bernardino County Fire and AMR paramedics on the scene.
Officers conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
The case is still under investigation.
