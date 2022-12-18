Police seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
While on patrol on Dec. 14, an officer made a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 17.
After contacting the driver, the officer found evidence of drug sales.
During a thorough investigation, which included serving a search warrant at the driver's storage unit, a large amount of cash and the drugs were seized, the Facebook post said.
