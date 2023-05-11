Police confiscated drugs and guns from suspects recently in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The Rapid Response Team and the Gang Unit conducted some follow-up investigations regarding gun and narcotic sales, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 10.
After the service of a couple of search warrants throughout the city, they seized numerous guns, manufacturing gun parts, cash from narcotic sales, and 10,000 fentanyl pills.
Several individuals were arrested on a variety of felony charges.
