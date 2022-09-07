Police seized guns and drugs during incidents in Fontana this past week, according to the Fontana Police Department.
During a probation check of a convicted felon’s residence, officers found several guns and drugs as well as cash. Two convicted felons were arrested, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Sept. 7.
In a separate incident, members of the Fontana P.D.’s Rapid Response Team continued to investigate the sales and manufacturing of firearms and illegal narcotics. They also arrested two felons on drug and gun charges.
(1) comment
That's not a standard p80 normally found on these guys, but an actual Glock 26. Was it stolen?
