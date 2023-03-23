Police seized a huge number of fentanyl pills valued at about $9 million in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The case began when officers investigated a vehicle burglary on March 22, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
During the investigation, officers located nearly a half million fentanyl pills.
The investigation is still ongoing, and no additional details were released.
