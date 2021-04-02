The Fontana Police Department's Gang Unit and Narcotics Unit recently recovered illegal firearms and illegal narcotics in the community, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 1.
During the previous weekend, members of the Multiple Enforcement Team were in the area of Almond and San Bernardino avenues looking for a wanted suspect, Jason Arszmann, 39. They located him in a motorhome parked on the side of the road. He was placed under arrest and a search of the motor home was conducted. Police allegedly found two loaded semi-automatic pistols, one of which was reported stolen. They also found methamphetamine and additional ammunition.
During that same weekend, the Gang Unit also conducted a probation compliance check on a convicted felon and gang member, David Ford, 32. Gang officers allegedly located a loaded 9mm handgun inside the residence, along with additional illegal items, police said.
Last week, members of the Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant on two storage units and located numerous spare tires. The tires felt oddly heavy and were cut open. Inside the tires, officers located 10 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of black tar heroin, 105.5 pounds of methamphetamine, and 70,000 fentanyl pills.
