The Fontana Police Department is warning residents that cybercriminals almost certainly will continue to target the public using COVID-19 economic- and financial-relief themes and scams.
"We base this judgment on cybercriminals using COVID-19 government relief themes to lure individuals into downloading financial malware," police said in a Facebook post. "Cybercriminals already are using COVID-19-themed scams, such as fraudulent websites offering vaccine kits."
In addition, cybercriminals historically have used a variety of social engineering techniques to target government and charitable financial relief efforts in the wake of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and pandemic illnesses and are currently exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic for financial gain, police said.
Police are particularly concerned about scammers who will attempt to prey on people who recently received their stimulus checks from the federal government.
"Please beware, and don’t give any of your personal information over the phone or Internet," the P.D. said.
For more information about which persons qualify for receiving a stimulus check, visit @irsnews or the website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus.com.
----- ALSO, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson issued a similar warning about the stimulus checks, which have been sent out to millions of Americans so far.
"Scammers are going to be working overtime right now, trying all types of ways to find out personal information about you. They will use your anxiety for the check as a way to get information from you," Anderson said.
"No one from any government agency is going to call you, send you an email, or text you about your stimulus check."
Anderson said:
• Anyone who claims they can get your check to you faster is a scammer.
• If you receive any mail asking you to call, email, visit a website, or send back a form to verify information, it is a scam.
• If you get a phone call asking you to confirm or discuss your check with someone supposedly from the IRS, it is a scam.
Persons can report suspected scams to the IRS at https://www.irs.gov/privacy-disclosure/report-phishing
Persons can also submit a complaint to the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/GettingStarted…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.