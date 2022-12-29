For their dedicated work in helping to seize millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs, Officer Tyler Pope and Officer Mario Martinez were named the Fontana Police Department’s Employees of the Month for October.
Both Martinez and Pope were praised by Sergeant Christopher Macias for their excellent efforts as task force operators (TFO) for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
----- POPE, who completed his three-year tenure as a TFO in the Riverside DEA Division in October, oversaw investigations which resulted in the seizure of a total of more than $18.6 million, about 726 kilos of cocaine, 2,930 pounds of methamphetamine, 96 kilos of heroin, 40 kilos of fentanyl, and 245,000 fentanyl pills.
“His work in the unit is to be commended and recognized for his exceptional representation of our Police Department in the law enforcement community,” Macias said.
----- MARTINEZ, who is assigned to the Los Angeles DEA Division, made history on one day in October, when through his investigations he was able to seize 66 kilos of cocaine, 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine, and $744,000. It was the single largest seizure of methamphetamine in the domestic history of the United States. Overall in the month, his investigations seized $1.5 million and 328 kilos of cocaine in addition to the meth bust.
“Officer Martinez’s work ethic and dedication to his investigations has shown why he was not only selected for the TFO spot but why he continually excels at his position,” Macias said.
