Corporal Buddy Porch, Officer Christine Tomicic, and Probation Officer Jazmyn White were honored as the Fontana Police Department’s Employees of the Month for July.
They were recognized for their ability to oversee the Multiple Enforcement Team’s program called “Shelter Court,” which helped homeless people get access to the San Bernardino County court system on July 8 at Miller Park.
They started planning the program back in January, making connections with a court liaison and with Superior Court Judge Ingrid Uhler, who agreed to be the magistrate for the event.
Porch, Tomicic, and White created a template from scratch for the event and contacted numerous outreach groups to be present on that day to assist the homeless persons.
The court was able to see about 30 subjects with various issues, clearing more than 100 cases, said Sergeant Jon VanTuinen.
“It is because of the hard work and dedication by Corporal Porch, Officer Tomicic and Probation Officer White that this event was such a success and went off without a problem,” VanTuinen said.
