Due to weather-related repairs, Santa Ana Avenue from Cherry Avenue to Redwood Avenue in Fontana is currently closed in each direction, the City of Fontana announced on March 17.
Repairs were expected to take a week to complete.
There will be posted detour routes using Jurupa Avenue. The roadway will remain open to local residents, businesses and emergency services.
Motorists can expect traffic delays within the area and are urged to use alternate routes whenever possible.
For more information, call the City of Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
