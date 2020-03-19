Due to weather-related repairs, Summit Avenue between Cypress Avenue and Sierra Avenue in northern Fontana is currently closed in each direction, the City of Fontana announced on March 19.
Repairs are expected to take a week to complete, the city said.
Residents are advised to detour south to either Sierra Lakes Parkway or Augusta Drive.
Motorists can expect traffic delays within the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible.
For more information, contact the Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
