Motorists are being advised that Duncan Canyon Road between Citrus Avenue and the Interstate 15 Freeway in northern Fontana is currently closed for the installation of underground utilities and roadway improvements.
The closure is for the westbound direction only. The eastbound direction will remain open.
The project is expected to last through the end of August. Residents are advised to utilize the posted detour route along Citrus Avenue, Summit Avenue and Beech Avenue.
Motorists can expect traffic delays and are urged to use caution when traveling within the area.
Residents who have questions about this project can contact the City of Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
