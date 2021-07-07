One of the world's biggest music stars paid a special visit to Fontana.
Post Malone, a hugely popular rapper and singer, drove around the track at Auto Club Speedway earlier this year for scenes that are appearing in his brand new video, "Motley Crew," which is dropping on July 9.
In a short teaser for the video which Malone released on Facebook on July 7, Malone could be seen wearing a yellow fire suit as he sped around the track in a yellow and black Rolls Royce.
The NASCAR-themed video also includes special appearances by race car drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.
Although "Motley Crew" is a rap song, the title is an apparent reference to the famous hard rock band Motley Crue, whose drummer, Tommy Lee, can be seen in the video. Lee posted a photo of himself standing with Malone and two women on Instagram.
"Motley Crew" is the first new material that Malone has released since his highly successful album "Hollywood's Bleeding" in 2019. In 2020, he was named the top artist of the year by Billboard Magazine for the second year in a row.
Auto Club Speedway has been used as a backdrop for several movies, TV shows, and commercials over the years. Scenes from the hit movie "Ford v Ferrari" were filmed at the Fontana venue. In addition, the speedway has hosted numerous concerts and festivals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.