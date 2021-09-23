Fontana VFW Ralph Broiles Post 6563 and American Legion Posts 262 and 497 will be holding a POW/MIA program on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Post 6563, located at 9190 Fontana Avenue.
All interested persons are invited to attend the ceremony to honor those who have fallen.
Refreshments will be served after the event.
