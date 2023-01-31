A Powerball ticket worth almost $4 million was sold at a Fontana store for the drawing on Jan. 30, according to California Lottery officials.
No persons were able to match all six numbers to claim the Powerball jackpot of $613 million, but one lucky person matched five numbers on a ticket that was purchased at the Arco ampm located at 16120 Slover Avenue.
The ticket was worth $3,987,249.
The winning numbers on Jan. 30 were 1, 4, 12, 36, and 49, with the Powerball of 5.
