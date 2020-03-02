Local voters will go to the polls this Tuesday, March 3 to participate in the 2020 presidential primary election.
Much of the attention for Democratic Party voters will be focused on the race for president, in which several candidates are hoping to make a big impact.
A key race for many Fontana voters will be the 5th District of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, where four candidates are seeking the position now occupied by Josie Gonzales (who is being termed out).
The candidates are Jesse Armendarez, a member of the Fontana City Council and a businessman; Nadia Renner, a business owner in Fontana; Dan Flores, a member of the Colton Joint Unified School District board; and Joe Baca Jr., a member of the Rialto City Council and a teacher.
If one candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary, he or she will be the new supervisor. However, if no candidate gets more than 50 percent, the top two vote-getters will be involved in a runoff in November.
----- ALSO, in the Chaffey Community College District, incumbent Lee C. McDougal is aiming to remain the representative for the Fontana area. He is being challenged by parent Lorena Corona, a former Fontana Unified School District board member.
----- OTHER local primary races and candidates:
• U.S. Representative, District 31 -- Incumbent Pete Aguilar (Democratic), Agnes Gibboney (Republican)
• U.S. Representative, District 35 -- Incumbent Norma J. Torres (Democratic), Mike Cargile (Republican)
• Member of the State Assembly, District 47 -- Incumbent Eloise Gomez Reyes (Democratic), Matthew Gordon (Republican)
• Member of the State Assembly, District 52 -- Incumbent Freddie Rodriguez (Democratic), Toni Holle (Republican)
In addition, voters throughout the state will decide the fate of Proposition 13, which authorizes $15 billion in state general obligation bonds for construction and modernization of public education facilities.
For more information about the election, visit the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters website, SBCountyElections.com, or call (909) 387-8300.
For local election results on March 3, visit the Herald News website at www.fontanaheraldnews.com.
