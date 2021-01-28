Gina Price and Shaun Culp announced that they were married in a ceremony on Dec. 5 in San Bernardino.
The bride's parents are Morton and Susan Price. The groom's parents are Wesley and Linda Culp.
The couple lives in San Bernardino.
