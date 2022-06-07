Luis Cetina and Jesse Armendarez are the two leading vote-getters for the 2nd District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, according to initial results released by the county in the primary election on June 7.
As of 10 p.m., Cetina had 5,895 votes (35.54 percent of the total) in the five-candidate race. Cetina represents District 4 (which includes part of Fontana) on the Cucamonga Valley Water District board.
Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, had 4,496 votes (27.18 percent).
DeJonae Shaw had 3,506 votes (21.13 percent), while Eric Coker had 1,416 votes (8.54 percent) and Nadia Maria Renner had 1,276 votes (7.69 percent).
Almost all of the votes that had been counted were mail ballots.
Since no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the November election.
