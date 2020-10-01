At David W. Long Elementary School, we have been fortunate to have a strong standing partnership with our parents and guardians to support our Rangers with our amazing education team.
Over the years, we have been able to work with various family groups to create programs that engaged students and families in the culture of learning.
In March 2020, we all experienced a sudden change in the way we approach education. As a community, DWL eagerly awaited to see how school would open for the 2020-21 school year. Once we were clear that our path was Virtual Learning, all resources were focused on the common mission. This mission has been to stay focused on what we can do with our students and create opportunities for each student to find success.
During Virtual Learning, we have been able to examine what has been successful in the past and adapt these tools and strategies in the virtual world.
Teachers and students across grade levels can be found focusing on developing reading and thinking about reading. The skills of listening, speaking, and writing are evident daily as students participate in cooperative learning structures and breakout rooms to sharpen those skills.
Math continues to be an equation that our students and teachers are able to solve virtually. Students continue to practice math fluency through interactive games and talking about math through critical thinking opportunities.
The Virtual Learning schedule allows for students to participate weekly in science and social studies. During the Virtual Learning format, DWL’s school motto, “Learn Today to Lead Tomorrow” is visible as staff continues to participate in various professional development opportunities, students take advantage of the virtual learning instructional strategies that are being implemented, and parents/guardians assist with the new technology at home to make students successful. Parents have also participated in educational events geared toward the new technology, Google Classroom, and curriculum.
Our community continues to stay strong and foster the partnerships and programs that have been established in the past. Recently, DWL partnered with the Fontana Police Department for virtual readings for Patriot Day to the students. Similarly, Etiwanda High School Athletics will be planning the same event. Students have had the opportunity to participate in virtual movie nights and paint virtually with Purple Easel.
This school community is extremely strong. With the remarkable fortitude and creativity of our teaching staff and the adaptability of our families in the community, we will help to prepare our Rangers.
The words of Booker T. Washington may provide direction for the community of David W. Long Elementary School. He stated, “Nothing worth having ever comes except as the result of hard work.” The students, staff, and supporting community have helped to exemplify the words from Mr. Washington as together they have joined forces to make sure hard work results in making learning essential during every season.
(Gene Yarrobino is the principal of D.W. Long Elementary School in Fontana.)
