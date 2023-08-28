Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, all probate matters in San Bernardino County will only be heard in the Fontana and Victorville courthouses, according to a news release issued by the county.
If persons receive notice that their case is assigned to Victorville, it will be heard in Department V12.
All other matters will be reassigned as follows:
• Cases previously heard in San Bernardino Department S35 will be heard in Fontana Department F2
• Cases previously heard in San Bernardino Department S36 will be heard in Fontana Department F3
• Cases previously heard in San Bernardino Department S37 will be heard in Fontana Department F1
Attorneys and parties are encouraged to check the Court Access Portal to confirm where their hearing will be heard.
• Full-service filing options remain at the Probate Clerk’s Office in San Bernardino or electronically file for more efficient service.
• New cases and documents to be filed in matters already assigned to Victorville may be filed in the Victorville Clerk’s Office.
• The Fontana Courthouse will only accept limited filings for elder abuse restraining orders, but litigants may still receive sameday copies of certified orders and letters.
For additional questions regarding probate matters, contact the Probate Clerk’s Office at (909) 521-3388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.