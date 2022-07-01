The San Bernardino County Probation Department arrested 17 people during a compliance operation in Fontana, Rialto, and Bloomington on June 29, the county said in a news release.
The goal of the operation was to confirm that probationers currently on various grants of supervision in the West End of the county were complying with their terms and were provided resources and services as needed.
During the eight-hour operation, 137 home visits were conducted and 17 people were arrested for probation violations, new law violations, or outstanding warrants.
Officers also confiscated an AR-15 rifle, a handgun, two crossbows, and methamphetamine.
Seven probationers were referred for services at the Department’s Day Reporting Centers.
The Probation Department, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and Fontana and Rialto police departments participated in the operation.
“These routine operations are conducted to apply a balanced approach of enforcing court mandates and offering evidence-based techniques that support rehabilitation,” Chief Probation Officer Tracy Reece said. “This is one of many ways Probation, and the agencies we work with, supports our mission to protect the community.”
