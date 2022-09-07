A compliance check in Fontana turned into a major arrest for the San Bernardino County Probation Department.
The compliance check resulted in the seizure of 23 firearms, multiple magazines, and ammunition, according to a Facebook post on Sept. 7 by the Probation Department.
The probationer was arrested for a violation of probation and several new law violations.
The Fontana Police Department assisted with this arrest.
