A professional photographer and videographer who lives in Rancho Cucamonga was recently arrested twice on charges realting to child pornography, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Feb. 2, the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Jesus Valazuez, 48, was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet. The ICAC detectives served a search warrant at Valazuez' home in the 6400 block of Jasper. During the service of the search warrant, detectives located and seized multiple electronic devices containing evidence of downloading and distribution of child pornography, police said.
It was also discovered that Valazuez has an aka of Alberto Moreno and worked as a professional photographer and videographer, and his company name is Studio HD Productions.
Following his initial arrest and during the forensic review of Valazuez’ electronic devices, evidence was located which concerned detectives that there may be unidentified child victims. ICAC detectives, while working with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, obtained an arrest warrant for Valazuez based on the new evidence due him bailing out from his initial charges.
Valazuez returned home after bailing out and he left the location quickly in an attempt to flee after he posted his bail, police said. Valazuez was located in Temecula and was arrested without incident, brought back and booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held on $1 million bail.
Anyone with children whose photographs were taken by Valazuez are encouraged to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detectives at jrodriguez@fontana.org
