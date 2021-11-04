Progress is being made on the development of the long-awaited South Fontana Park, city officials said.
On Oct. 26, the Fontana City Council approved the purchase of several amenities that will go toward the 18-acre project, which will be located on Santa Ana Avenue between Cypress and Juniper avenues. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022.
The approved amenities include a concession/restroom building, storage buildings, shade structures, sports lighting, fitness equipment, playground equipment, and artificial turf for four football/soccer fields.
The park was advertised for construction on Sept. 16 and bids were received on Oct. 25. Proposals are currently being evaluated and will be presented to the City Council at a future meeting.
Funds for this project have largely been provided by public benefit funds.
A land dedication ceremony for the park was held in 2018, but sufficient funds to begin construction were not secured until earlier this year.
