Later this year, Rev. William Barber II will be leading a march on Washington, D.C. to show concern for the nation's poor.
On Jan. 18, the social justice activist made a special stop in Fontana to speak at the city's annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
Barber, who is the pastor of a church in North Carolina, gave his powerful message to hundreds of people inside West Side Baptist Church. Additional people listened to him through a TV and audio feed that was set up in an overflow tent.
Barber talked about how important it was to embrace the totality of Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision, which went beyond combating racial inequality and included opposition to war and poverty.
"We need Dr. King's vision now more than ever," Barber said.
Barber formerly was the president of the North Carolina NAACP but then decided he would step down in 2017 in order to lead a new "Poor People's Campaign" in recognition of the original 1968 campaign founded by King.
Barber has been traveling throughout the country to build support for the Poor People's Assembly and Moral March, which will take place in the nation's capital on Saturday, June 20.
His goal is to "call all people of conscience to engage in deeply moral civic engagement and voting that cares about poor and low-wealth people, the sick, immigrants, workers, the environment, people with disabilities, the LGBTQ community, and peace over war," according to the campaign website.
"The fact that there are 140 million poor and low-wealth people in a country this rich is morally indefensible, constitutionally inconsistent and economically insane," the website said. "We are building power for an agenda that lifts all people by challenging the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism."
The Fontana event was coordinated by Bishop Emory James, pastor of Ephesians New Testament Church.
There was also special music by the Fontana Community Choir and by the Kaiser High School Jazz Band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.