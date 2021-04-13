A school meal program director from Fontana is one of many people urging state lawmakers to support proposed legislation that would ensure every student has access to freshly prepared school meals.
School nutrition directors, teachers, nutrition education experts, environmental groups, public health and child poverty advocates, as well as ranchers and farmers, say increasing access to school meals would reduce stigma, improve student behavior and health, invest in school nutrition workers, and support local farmers.
“Having worked in school nutrition for 15 years, I’ve seen how stigma prevents some students from eating school meals,” said Fontana Unified School District Food Service Director Trieste Huey, who recently received a leadership award from CalPERS for how well her department responded to the challenges of the past year. “Hungry children quickly become distracted children. Providing meals for every student would address the food-related barriers students face in learning, so every child is on the same playing field.”
Throughout the past year, the FUSD has been giving out free meals to all students in order to help families cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
On April 7, the California Senate Education Committee heard testimony on SB 364, the “School Meals for All Act of 2021," introduced by Senate Budget Committee Chair Nancy Skinner (D-Oakland). The committee unanimously voted in favor of the bill, with strong bipartisan support.
“It’s simple, students who are hungry don’t learn as well. School meals are integral to education,” said Skinner in a news release.
The bill could make California the first state in the nation to ensure all children have access to nutritious, locally grown food without creating additional administrative barriers for schools. It would also make California the first state in the nation to extend the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program indefinitely, ensuring that children have access to food during holiday breaks or disasters. The “School Meals for All Act of 2021” has 30 co-authors from across California.
Supporters of the bill said that access to free school meals will help families free up financial resources at a time when 2.2 million children in California are experiencing hunger, an increase of 860,000 more kids compared with before the pandemic. Black and Latinx households with children have reported food insecurity twice that of white households with children. Evidence shows that proper nutrition directly impacts children’s development, behavior, and ability to learn, and healthy school meals have been shown to reduce Type 2 diabetes, childhood obesity, and heart disease -- all risk factors for the coronavirus.
“With increasing food insecurity, school meals have become even more critical for our children,” said Dr. Valerie Gribben, an American Heart Association volunteer and a pediatrician at the University of California, San Francisco. “While healthy school meals help to combat unhealthy weight and poor cardiovascular health, they also help establish a foundation for a lifetime of healthy behaviors, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and support cognitive development and academic success.”
