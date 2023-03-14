A bill which would place restrictions on warehouse construction has been proposed by California Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton), whose district includes Fontana.
In a news release issued on March 14, Reyes said that AB 1000, which she called the Good Neighbor Policy, would address the environmental concerns related to the planning and construction of new logistics centers across California.
Reyes is responding to the complaints of some constituents in the Inland Empire, where there has been tremendous growth in the number of warehouses in recent years. However, the bill is sure to be controversial, because some government leaders — particularly in Fontana — do not want any new restrictions to be implemented.
Reyes said the bill would only permit local governments to approve construction of large warehouses and logistics centers of more than 100,000 square feet when they are 1,000 feet from “sensitive receptors” such as schools, homes and daycares. Local governments would also be able to approve construction of these facilities as close as 750 feet from a sensitive receptor when specific mitigation measures are followed to reduce negative community impacts, Reyes said.
“The development of industrial facilities should not come at the detriment of the health, wellness and quality of life of the community,” said Reyes. “AB 1000 proposes a fair approach that will not only protect communities, but also offer a chance for a project to show its commitment to being a good neighbor. The status quo is not working for many of our most vulnerable residents and we must find a better way to manage these large projects in order to move California forward.”
Under AB 1000, mitigation measures that would allow a project to be within 750 feet of a project include standards related to zero-emission energy, zero-emission vehicles, transportation infrastructure and operation requirements such as a commitment to reducing truck idling in adjacent neighborhoods.
Reyes said that AB 1000, as introduced, is expected to be in print within the next few weeks. A fact sheet can be found at a50.asmdc.org/GoodNeighbor and the site will be regularly updated, including an announcement when the language is available, she said.
Reyes proposed a similar bill last year, but it ran into strong opposition and was not approved. The Fontana Chamber of Commerce was one of many organizations which came out against the 2022 proposal.
According to a recent study by Mike McCarthy, a professor at Pitzer College, Fontana now has 122 million, or about 2,800 acres, of land dedicated to warehouses — the second-highest total of any city in Southern California (behind only Ontario). Most of Fontana’s warehouses are located in the southern area of the city, and some of the buildings are in close proximity to residential neighborhoods.
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren has defended the increase in warehouse development, saying that the logistics industry provides many valuable jobs for local residents.
City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval has regularly voted against the warehouses because of traffic and other problems they create. However, numerous warehouses have been approved by the City Council by votes of 4-1.
