Protesters gathered in downtown Fontana on May 28 to express their outrage over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police earlier this week.
According to the Fontana Police Department, the protest started out peacefully at about 6 p.m. and consisted of about 40 to 50 people. As the number of people swelled to about 100, the protesters began to block traffic on the major thoroughfare of Sierra Avenue.
The protesters then began to damage property by throwing rocks at business windows as well as at passing vehicles, police said.
At about 9 p.m., numerous announcements were made from a police vehicle PA system, as well as a police helicopter PA system, that due to the violent actions, the group of subjects were now considered an unlawful assembly, police said.
The protesters were ordered to disperse, but some members of the group instead chose to continue to block traffic on Upland Avenue and Sierra Avenue while throwing rocks at officers, police said.
The Fontana P.D. asked local agencies for mutual aid and several agencies arrived to assist. In the end, it took officers more than an hour to disperse the crowd, and nine subjects were arrested for various charges related to the incident.
Some of the protesters damaged property throughout the area, including breaking windows at the Fontana City Hall building, police said.
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren issued this statement on Facebook:
"Look everyone those young people earlier had every right to protest and express their concern and anger. That crowd got hijacked with people who decided to throw rocks at innocent drivers and break windows in our Civic Center and at officers. Those of you that know me understand I’ve got your back for standing strong for your rights and others. I’m not going to back or tolerate violent acts against people or property."
