About 50 protesters gathered in front of Fontana City Hall on Nov. 15 to voice their opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
The protesters waved U.S. flags and held signs which said, “No vax mandate for our kids,” “My body my choice,” “I stand for medical freedom,” “Protect our children,” “Give me liberty or give me death,” and other slogans. One sign indicated that mandates -- not the vaccines themselves -- were the problem.
“We’re tired of the mandates,” said Greg Abdouch, the organizer of the event. “We will not allow our kids to be vaccinated. This is a hard line in the sand, and we refuse to cross it.”
Abdouch said he is a voter in Fontana and does business here. He added that similar rallies have been happening at several other cities in Southern California, including Chino, Rialto, and Rancho Cucamonga.
In October, Gov. Newsom announced plans to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations that are required to attend school in-person after the vaccine gained full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for middle and high school grades. Implementation of this requirement could take place in 2022.
“The state already requires that students are vaccinated against viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella — there’s no reason why we wouldn’t do the same for COVID-19,” Newsom said in a news release, adding that vaccines have been very effective in reducing the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the state.
Abdouch, who said some of the protesters have children who are attending local schools, wants the Fontana Unified School District to oppose Newsom’s plans.
“We want this board in Fontana to write a resolution to go against the mandates of Gavin Newsom,” he said.
Michael Garcia, a spokesperson for the FUSD, said that while there are currently no vaccine mandates for students, the district is “in the process of working with our community health providers to schedule vaccine events in the district for our younger students and who are eligible to receive the booster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.