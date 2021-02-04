While many recognize Super Bowl Sunday as a veritable national holiday, San Bernardino County health officials are urging residents to avoid behaviors that could lead to another spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
“We are just beginning to recover from a major spike that we largely attribute to recent holiday gatherings, so we’re asking people to take steps to avoid further spread of the virus,” said Public Health Director Corwin Porter. “It‘s really not that hard to enjoy the game safely.”
Porter is echoing advice from the Centers for Disease Control, which notes that the safest way to celebrate the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 7 is to gather virtually or only with the people in one's own household.
Safe options include outdoor gatherings where guests can view the game on a big screen while staying 6 feet apart, or a virtual watch party, which might include creating a text group so viewers can comment on the game in real time.
“We understand that these options are not ideal, and that people would much prefer enjoying the big game in their usual fashion,” San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman said. “But these are not usual times, and the pandemic is still raging. So please, do what you can to protect your friends and neighbors and help us get through this difficult period. The more cautious everyone is, the sooner we can get back to normal.”
----- IN ADDITION, the Fontana Police Department is urging residents to say no to drunk driving. Police will be on the lookout over the Super Bowl weekend, watching for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
“If you are watching the game at home and plan to have a drink or two, stay at home,” Corporal Brandon Bowie said. “Have a family member who hasn’t been drinking go out on your behalf or have your food delivered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.