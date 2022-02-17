The Fontana City Council will be holding the last public hearing on March 8 to receive input on where district lines for the city’s elections should be drawn.
The public is encouraged to review and submit draft maps prior to the hearing. The deadline to submit the maps to be presented at the hearing is Thursday, Feb. 24.
The city is divided into four districts, one for each of the City Council members (except for the mayor).
For map questions, email redistricting2021@fontana.org.
The draft maps that have already been proposed can be seen on the following website: ttps://www.fontana.org/3432/Redistricting-2021
