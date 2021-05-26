Local residents have become very concerned about safety conditions on Beech Avenue near the Route 210 Freeway entrance/exit in northern Fontana, where another injury-causing collision took place on the night of May 25.
Fontana Police Department officers were dispatched to the location at about 7 p.m. and found two vehicles that were involved in the incident.
A suspected DUI driver caused the crash, according to Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
According to witnesses, a Camaro exited the freeway at high speeds and ran the stop sign, hitting a van and then a wall.
There have been multiple collisions in that vicinity recently, including one in which a young child was injured on May 13.
----- IN OTHER PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS:
• On May 25, two trucks collided at Cherry Avenue and Bar Harbor Road in northern Fontana. Minor injuries were reported.
• On May 21 at about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a hazard in the area of Sierra Avenue and Casa Grande Avenue. During construction, an excavator was driving and struck power lines, knocking three of them down. Southern California Edison responded to fix the power lines, and no persons were injured.
• Also on May 21 at about 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Merrill Avenue and Wheeler Avenue following a report of a traffic collision. A pedestrian was injured after being struck by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and no DUI was suspected.
• On May 15, police confiscated two weapons from a vehicle during an incident. Officers followed a tip by a driver who reported that a person inside a vehicle was showing a gun. There was a short pursuit, which ended at an apartment complex between Cherry Avenue and Village Drive.
