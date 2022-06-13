As the Fourth of July approaches, public safety officials are reminding local residents about Fontana’s zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal fireworks.
Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks range from $2,500 to $10,000, according to a news release issued by the City of Fontana, in collaboration with the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Residents are urged to purchase "Safe and Sane" fireworks when they become available in order to avoid fines, potential injury and property damage.
Safe and Sane fireworks are less likely to cause injury and generally do not explode or fly. These fireworks are identified by a State of California or State Fire Marshall registered logo.
“Beware of individuals selling fireworks from homes or cars that only say ‘Safe and Sane.’ If a firework does not have the Safe and Sane logo, it is illegal,” the news release said.
No fireworks of any kind are permitted in the unincorporated county area of Fontana.
For more information about the use of fireworks, visit www.fontana.org/fireworks or call the Fireworks Information Line at (909) 356 - 7101.
