A pursuit which began in Fontana ended with a suspect being arrested in Rialto on June 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 7:42 p.m., Fontana officers attempted a traffic stop on a blue Honda Accord for vehicle code violations, but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit went through Fontana and into Rialto.
While in Rialto, the suspect allegedly threw a gun out of the vehicle, and the weapon was recovered by assisting Fontana officers, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The pursuit ended when Rialto Police Department officers successfully deployed a spike strip.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. He was identified as Michael Johnson, a parolee. Johnson was later booked at West Valley Detention Center.
