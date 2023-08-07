A pursuit of a stolen vehicle started in Fontana and ended with suspects being arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 4, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 8 p.m., Fontana officers discovered a stolen Chevy Sonic at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and South Highland Avenue. The officers began following the vehicle, waiting for assisting officers to arrive, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers attempted to pull the car over at the overpass of the Route 210 Freeway and Alder Avenue, but the car sped off, prompting a police chase, Romero said.
The vehicle raced east on the 210 toward San Bernardino but then doubled back at Del Rosa Avenue.
The pursuit ended when the car exited at the intersection of the Interstate 15 Freeway and Foothill Boulevard. The four suspects then abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot.
Thanks to the support from the Eagle 1 helicopter, all four suspects were apprehended without any issues, Romero said.
The underage driver was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to get medically cleared before being processed at the local juvenile detention center. A minor, who was a passenger, was given a citation and then released to his parents.
The other two passengers, 18-year-old Jalyn Brooks and 19-year-old Marlo Jones, were arrested and taken to West Valley Detention Center.
(1) comment
"The vehicle raced east on the 210 toward San Bernardino but then doubled back at Del Rosa Avenue."
A chevy sonic (aka aveo aka GEO METRO) does not "race" anywhere. It gradually accelerated at best.[beam]
