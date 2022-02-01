A pursuit that lasted about 50 minutes finally ended in the arrest of a suspect in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:13 a.m., officers were in the area of Valley Boulevard and Linden Avenue and attempted a traffic stop on the suspect, Daylin Lolles, for vehicle code violations. The suspect’s car did not stop for the officers and a pursuit ensued, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
During the pursuit, Lolles briefly stopped the vehicle and let a female out of his vehicle prior to continuing evading officers.
Finally, officers performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Valley.
The driver was taken into custody without incident and later booked into West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.