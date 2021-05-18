Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District) said nearly 20,000 Inland Empire children would benefit from the American Rescue Plan’s child tax credit which was signed into law earlier this year.
On May 13, Aguilar hosted a roundtable discussion about what families can expect to receive. Qualifying families will receive enhanced child tax credit payments of up to $300 per month beginning July 15.
From July through December of this year, families can get $300 a month per child up to age 5 and $250 for kids 6 to 17. Payments are based on taxpayers’ 2020 returns or their 2019 returns if the 2020 returns are not filed and processed. The tax credit law will send families half the credit from July through December, and then families will claim the other half on their 2021 tax returns.
Families can receive a total of $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for each child under age 18 for 2021. The enhanced portion of the credit is available for single parents with annual incomes up to $75,000, heads of households earning $112,500 and joint filers making up to $150,000 a year.
“This is a crucial step, and I am working with President Biden and my Democratic colleges to make the benefit permanent,” said Aguilar, whose district includes part of Fontana.
Right now, the American Families Plan would only continue the increased payments through 2025 and is expected to cost about $110 billion a year.
“I know this is going to help so many people in the Inland Empire,” said Aguilar.
Ciriaco Pinedo, president of the Children’s Fund of San Bernardino, said the money would immediately benefit families.
“It will have an automatic impact on under-resourced families in the county,” said Pinedo. “It is estimated to reduce poverty by 35 percent, which means families will have resources to pay for food and child care. If this credit was made permanent, it could take millions of families out of poverty. It could be the stepping stone to help families plan.”
